In Maryland, visitors can follow Harriet Tubman's footsteps at a new Underground Railroad centre

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Canada.com

A new visitors' centre on the Eastern Shore explores the history of one of Maryland's most famous figures, the Underground Railroad conductor, abolitionist and Civil War spy Harriet Tubman. The $21 million Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center is in Church Creek, about a two-hour drive from Baltimore.

