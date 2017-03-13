Hogan administration signals possible crab policy shift as lawmakers grill officials on firing

Maryland officials said Monday they are open to revising policies that have been credited with rebuilding the state's crab population over the past decade - a position state lawmakers allege motivated the firing of a veteran crab scientist last month. Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton described a "customer service" oriented approach to crab management at a special hearing called to probe the dismissal of Brenda Davis, who gathers data each year to make recommendations on rules that limit blue crab harvests by watermen.

