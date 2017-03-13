Hogan administration signals possible crab policy shift as lawmakers grill officials on firing
Maryland officials said Monday they are open to revising policies that have been credited with rebuilding the state's crab population over the past decade - a position state lawmakers allege motivated the firing of a veteran crab scientist last month. Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton described a "customer service" oriented approach to crab management at a special hearing called to probe the dismissal of Brenda Davis, who gathers data each year to make recommendations on rules that limit blue crab harvests by watermen.
Dorchester County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang activity discussed in Dorchester (Jun '07)
|Oct '15
|Da P
|32
|The rest of the country is wondering (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Old Father William
|1
|Arrest Made In April Cambridge Burglary, More E... (May '14)
|May '14
|jon the cook
|1
|Dorchester County Elderly Couple Displaced Afte... (Jan '14)
|Mar '14
|no one cares
|2
|"Pop-Up" Stores Open in Cambridge (Nov '11)
|Jan '14
|Hank
|4
|Newszap Dorchester website not working (Jul '09)
|Dec '13
|scrooge
|3
|2 Charged With Assault After Hurlock Fight (Sep '11)
|Dec '13
|Daddy
|2
