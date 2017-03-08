Harriet Tubman's Eastern Shore legacy
Enslaved and free blacks had the formidable task of building Joseph Stewart's Canal, visible from both sides of Parson's Creek bridge on Route 16. The seven-mile canal, constructed between 1810 and 1832, was used to transport logs to ships from nearby timber operations, such as the one where Harriet Tubman father, Ben Ross, worked as a timber foreman. Geese fly over the new Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitors Center, which opens to the public on March 11. The zinc-clad structures will weather to a faded patina to blend into the landscape.
