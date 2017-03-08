Harriet Tubman's Eastern Shore legacy

Harriet Tubman's Eastern Shore legacy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Enslaved and free blacks had the formidable task of building Joseph Stewart's Canal, visible from both sides of Parson's Creek bridge on Route 16. The seven-mile canal, constructed between 1810 and 1832, was used to transport logs to ships from nearby timber operations, such as the one where Harriet Tubman father, Ben Ross, worked as a timber foreman. Geese fly over the new Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitors Center, which opens to the public on March 11. The zinc-clad structures will weather to a faded patina to blend into the landscape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dorchester County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang activity discussed in Dorchester (Jun '07) Oct '15 Da P 32
The rest of the country is wondering (Feb '15) Feb '15 Old Father William 1
News Arrest Made In April Cambridge Burglary, More E... (May '14) May '14 jon the cook 1
News Dorchester County Elderly Couple Displaced Afte... (Jan '14) Mar '14 no one cares 2
News "Pop-Up" Stores Open in Cambridge (Nov '11) Jan '14 Hank 4
Newszap Dorchester website not working (Jul '09) Dec '13 scrooge 3
News 2 Charged With Assault After Hurlock Fight (Sep '11) Dec '13 Daddy 2
See all Dorchester County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dorchester County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC