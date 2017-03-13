Fire Leaves Dorchester County Home in...

Fire Leaves Dorchester County Home in Ruins

Friday Mar 10

VIENNA , Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a Thursday morning fire that caused an estimated $170,000 in damage to a home in Dorchester County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze happened shortly after 10 a.m. at a one-story home located at 208 Old Ocean Gateway in Vienna.

