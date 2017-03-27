Federalsburg man charged with heroin ...

Federalsburg man charged with heroin possession after Cambridge traffic stop

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: WMDT

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says members of the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force arrested two people after a traffic stop in Cambridge on Tuesday. Police say members of the Task Force stopped a vehicle on Suburban Drive near Center Street after observing a traffic violation.

