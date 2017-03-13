DNR chief won't say why he fired long...

DNR chief won't say why he fired longtime manager of crab program

Monday Mar 13 Read more: The Washington Post

Maryland's Department of Natural Resources Secretary Mark J. Belton on Monday offered lawmakers no explanation for why he fired the longtime manager of the state's crab program days after watermen complained to Gov. Larry Hogan about the employee. Belton repeatedly declined to justify the dismissal during a joint hearing with the House and Senate environmental committees, as Democratic lawmakers questioned whether the termination of Brenda Davis, a 28-year state employee, was politically motivated.

