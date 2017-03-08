U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen to Visit U...

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen to Visit UMES to Honor Harriett Tubman

Monday Feb 20

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is scheduled to visit the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Monday when he plans to formally announce plans to introduce federal legislation honoring Harriett Tubman. Tubman, a Dorchester County native, is widely revered for helping slaves escape bondage during the mid-19th century.

