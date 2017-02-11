New photo shows 'beautiful, resilient...

New photo shows 'beautiful, resilient' Harriet Tubman

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: USA Today

A previously undocumented photograph has emerged from the ether of history, showing the Underground Railroad "conductor" in her younger days - slim, impeccably dressed and confident. New photo shows 'beautiful, resilient' Harriet Tubman A previously undocumented photograph has emerged from the ether of history, showing the Underground Railroad "conductor" in her younger days - slim, impeccably dressed and confident.

