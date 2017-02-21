new Harriet Tubman memorial park to o...

new Harriet Tubman memorial park to open in Md.

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Work is nearly complete on a new joint state and national park on Maryland's Eastern Shore that will honor one of the country's champions of freedom and human rights. The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park, in Dorchester County, is scheduled to open to the public the weekend of March 11. Federal and state officials are expected to gather at the 17-acre park for an opening ceremony on March 10 - the anniversary of Tubman's death.

