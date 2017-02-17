Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to Visit Eastern Shore
According to his public schedule, Hogan will visit Salisbury and parts of Dorchester County to speak with constituents, meet with local community leaders, and hold a press conference. Hogan will be in Salisbury at noon where he will join Comptroller Peter Franchot at Salisbury Headquarters Live to go before the Greater Salisbury Committee to discuss their continued bipartisan relationship.
