Harriet Tubman Portrait to Be Unveiled Saturday

In less than a month away, Delmarva will see the grand opening of the new Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek in Dorchester County. I honor of the new center, there is going to be an unveiling of a one of a kind portrait of Tubman who is known for helping some 70 slaves escape to the north during the 1850's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.