Gov. Hogan visits local poultry farm turning manure into energy

The governor of Maryland toured the Eastern Shore today and one of his stops was to a farm in Dorchester County with a ground breaking new program, converting animal waste into energy. The Maryland Department of Agriculture's Animal Waste Technology Fund awarded a nearly $1 million grant to the farm's owner to partner with Biomass Heating Solutions Incorporated on the waste-to-energy project.

