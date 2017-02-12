Exorcising a segregationist past

Exorcising a segregationist past

Saturday Feb 11

As Victoria Jackson-Stanley remembers it, whenever her father left the family home to attend a civil rights protest in their Eastern Shore hometown in the 1960s, he made sure to tell the family not to leave the neighborhood until the action was over and emotions on both sides had cooled. But Fred Jackson's warning on the night of July 24, 1967, was especially ominous: he told them not to leave the house at all.

