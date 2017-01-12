Federally wanted New York man arreste...

Federally wanted New York man arrested in Cambridge

Friday Jan 6

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office says a New York City man wanted by federal authorities was arrested in Cambridge on Wednesday. 43-year-old Kawan Palmer of the Bronx, N.Y. was arrested by members of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force and the DEA at the Cambridge Day's Inn, officials said.

