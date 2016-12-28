Sytira Tiara Barham v. State of Maryland

Sytira Tiara Barham v. State of Maryland

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress testimony -- Lay opinion Sytira Tiara Barham, appellant, was tried and convicted, by a jury in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County of distribution of CDS , possession of CDS and possession of paraphernalia, i.e., a plastic bag. After merging Counts 3 and 4, appellant was sentenced ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dorchester County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang activity discussed in Dorchester (Jun '07) Oct '15 Da P 32
The rest of the country is wondering (Feb '15) Feb '15 Old Father William 1
News Arrest Made In April Cambridge Burglary, More E... (May '14) May '14 jon the cook 1
News Dorchester County Elderly Couple Displaced Afte... (Jan '14) Mar '14 no one cares 2
News "Pop-Up" Stores Open in Cambridge (Nov '11) Jan '14 Hank 4
Newszap Dorchester website not working (Jul '09) Dec '13 scrooge 3
News 2 Charged With Assault After Hurlock Fight (Sep '11) Dec '13 Daddy 2
See all Dorchester County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dorchester County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,265 • Total comments across all topics: 277,422,641

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC