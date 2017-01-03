Saving tidal wetlands on the Eastern Shore
In the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge more than 5,000 acres of marsh has already been lost. After battling nutria, an invasive rodent species only recently eradicated, the marsh is still declining at an alarming rate.
