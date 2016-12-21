Police find suspect hiding in trash can after Hurlock chase
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office reports that 33-year-old Tyrell Maurice Washington led officers on a car chase last Wednesday in Hurlock. Washington, of Mardela Springs, did not stop when officers from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, Hurlock Police and the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force tried to pull him over.
