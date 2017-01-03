Infant Boy Run Over by Car in Drivewa...

Infant Boy Run Over by Car in Driveway in Dorchester County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

EAST NEW MARKET, Md.- At approximately 3:09 p.m. on December 29th, deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and units from Dorchester County E.M.S. responded to the 5000 block of Cedar Grove Road, in East New Market for a reported vehicle accident. Upon arrival authorities learned that a nineteen-month old baby boy had been in the driveway of the residence and was run over by a vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dorchester County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang activity discussed in Dorchester (Jun '07) Oct '15 Da P 32
The rest of the country is wondering (Feb '15) Feb '15 Old Father William 1
News Arrest Made In April Cambridge Burglary, More E... (May '14) May '14 jon the cook 1
News Dorchester County Elderly Couple Displaced Afte... (Jan '14) Mar '14 no one cares 2
News "Pop-Up" Stores Open in Cambridge (Nov '11) Jan '14 Hank 4
Newszap Dorchester website not working (Jul '09) Dec '13 scrooge 3
News 2 Charged With Assault After Hurlock Fight (Sep '11) Dec '13 Daddy 2
See all Dorchester County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dorchester County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,315

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC