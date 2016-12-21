Hurlock man arrested for allegedly burglarizing two homes in Dorchester County
According to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday November 16, a deputy arrested 18-year-old Donald Lednum of Hurlock. Lednum was charged in connection with two burglaries that happened on Williamsburg Church Road, one in October 2016, and another in June 2016.
