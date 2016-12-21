Dorchester County Woman Arrested for Hitting Teen

EAST NEW MARKET , Md.- A 34-year-old Dorchester County woman is facing child abuse and related charges following accusations that she hit a teenage girl. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, Nov. 21, Deborah Ann Pilley , of East New Market, was arrested for allegedly assaulting the 17-year-old victim by hitting the girl's head against the gear shift lever of a moving car.

