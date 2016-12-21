Cambridge man & 2 Georgia men arreste...

Cambridge man & 2 Georgia men arrested after car chase in MD

Monday Nov 28

On Wednesday, members of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say they arrested three suspects who were wanted for their involvement in a series of thefts, forgeries, and identity theft. According to the report, they were taken into custody after a car chase that started on Locust Street in Cambridge and ended after a collision on Jenkins Creek Road.

