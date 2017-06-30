Taylor squashes rumors about leaving Bladen County Schools

In a June 19 letter sent to the Bladen Journal, The Fayetteville Observer , Bladen County School Board members, Cumberland County School Board members, Bladen County commissioners, and Bladen County Schools principals , an allegation was made that Taylor was seeking the Cumberland County Schools position vacated by the Cumberland County School Board's June 13 decision to allow superintendent Frank Tills out of his contract for the next school year. "I have never spoken with any member of the Cumberland County Board of Education about my interest there, and if you ask each and every Cumberland County board member, each one would tell you the same thing," Taylor said.

