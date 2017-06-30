Taylor squashes rumors about leaving Bladen County Schools -
In a June 19 letter sent to the Bladen Journal, The Fayetteville Observer , Bladen County School Board members, Cumberland County School Board members, Bladen County commissioners, and Bladen County Schools principals , an allegation was made that Taylor was seeking the Cumberland County Schools position vacated by the Cumberland County School Board's June 13 decision to allow superintendent Frank Tills out of his contract for the next school year. "I have never spoken with any member of the Cumberland County Board of Education about my interest there, and if you ask each and every Cumberland County board member, each one would tell you the same thing," Taylor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr '17
|Buh bye losers
|1
|Wilson shane Beddingfield (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC