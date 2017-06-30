Man charged in connection with Cumber...

Man charged in connection with Cumberland County shooting, crash

Tuesday

Christopher Glenn Jones, of 201 Alphin Street in Fayetteville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resist, delay and obstruction of justice. Officers responded to the incident at about 3 p.m. on Monday when someone started shooting from a house in the 2900 block of Cumberland Road into a car.

Chicago, IL

