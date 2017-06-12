Votes Cast on North Carolina's 2018 State Medical Facilities Plan
North Carolina's State Health Coordinating Council met Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Raleigh to cast its votes on the 2018 Proposed State Medical Facilities Plan. Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH, the recently appointed Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, made an appearance at the SHCC Meeting and offered her insights on the future of health care in a value-driven and data-driven environment.
