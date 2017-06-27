Unregulated chemicala s presence in Cape Fear River raises flags

An unregulated chemical has been discovered in the Cape Fear River between Fayetteville and Wilmington, and officials all along the river are stuck in a waiting game. In November, the Environmental Science and Technology Letters published a study done by N.C. State University professor Detlef Knappe, in which Knappe and his team traced a chemical, GenX, down the Cape Fear River.

