Unregulated chemicala s presence in Cape Fear River raises flags -
An unregulated chemical has been discovered in the Cape Fear River between Fayetteville and Wilmington, and officials all along the river are stuck in a waiting game. In November, the Environmental Science and Technology Letters published a study done by N.C. State University professor Detlef Knappe, in which Knappe and his team traced a chemical, GenX, down the Cape Fear River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr '17
|Buh bye losers
|1
|Wilson shane Beddingfield (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC