Unregulated chemicala s presence in Cape Fear River raises flags

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Bladen Journal

An unregulated chemical has been discovered in the Cape Fear River between Fayetteville and Wilmington, and officials all along the river are stuck in a waiting game. In November, the Environmental Science and Technology Letters published a study done by N.C. State University professor Detlef Knappe, in which Knappe and his team traced a chemical, GenX, down the Cape Fear River.

