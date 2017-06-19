Two-vehicle accident kills Fayetteville man -
The state Highway Patrol is saying a Cumberland County man who was killed Friday morning in a two-car accident appeared to have been driving impaired. According to a report by Trooper D.B. Strickland, Kyle Allen Frederick Davis, 34, of 3205 Marigold Drive, Fayetteville, died in the accident that occurred on U.S. 301 about three miles northeast of Parkton at 4:13 a.m. The report said that Davis was driving north in a 2011 Chevy passenger car when it drifted left of center and struck a U.S. Foods tractor-trailer being driven by Leslie Douglas Surles Jr., 51, of Dunn.
