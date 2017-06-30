NTE Energy wins approval for new solar power array

NTE Carolinas Solar, an affiliate of NTE Energy, was granted its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from the North Carolina Utilities Commission on June 5, 2017 for its Fayetteville Solar Energy Center, located near Fayetteville, in Cumberland County, North Carolina. The Fayetteville Solar Energy Center will be an efficient, clean source of renewable energy and capacity for communities and utilities in the Carolinas and across the Southeast.

