NTE Energy wins approval for new sola...

NTE Energy wins approval for new solar power array

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Utility Products

NTE Carolinas Solar, an affiliate of NTE Energy, was granted its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from the North Carolina Utilities Commission on June 5, 2017 for its Fayetteville Solar Energy Center, located near Fayetteville, in Cumberland County, North Carolina. The Fayetteville Solar Energy Center will be an efficient, clean source of renewable energy and capacity for communities and utilities in the Carolinas and across the Southeast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Utility Products.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumberland County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ... Apr '17 Buh bye losers 1
Wilson shane Beddingfield (Dec '16) Dec '16 Ashton ashton 1
News Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11) Oct '16 James wainscoat 6
Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Emma 2
News Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Violent Beasts 2
News Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15) May '15 tart lemon 1
News Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06) Jul '14 laker 150
See all Cumberland County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumberland County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,247,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC