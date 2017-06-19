NC court backs firing agent who lied about booze on duty
A court says a North Carolina investigative agent is legitimately out of a job after she drank alcohol while on duty and then lied about it. The state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that former State Bureau of Investigation agent Christine Brewington violated agency personal conduct rules and was appropriately dismissed.
Read more at WBTV.
