Man charged in Fayetteville driveway ...

Man charged in Fayetteville driveway robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: WRAL.com

La-amel Clarence Mcdougald, 26, of the 4600 block of Mt. Zion Church Road, in Maxton, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen goods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumberland County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ... Apr '17 Buh bye losers 1
Wilson shane Beddingfield (Dec '16) Dec '16 Ashton ashton 1
News Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11) Oct '16 James wainscoat 6
Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Emma 2
News Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Violent Beasts 2
News Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15) May '15 tart lemon 1
News Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06) Jul '14 laker 150
See all Cumberland County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumberland County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC