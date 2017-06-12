Jeffrey Creech

Jeffrey Creech

Friday Jun 9

Three Fort Bragg soldiers and another man have been charged in connection with secretly taking a video of a couple having sex at a party and then distributing it to others, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Jeffrey Creech, 29, of Fort Bragg faces charges of illegal possession of a peeping Tom photographic image and on count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice, police said.

Chicago, IL

