Three Fort Bragg soldiers and another man have been charged in connection with secretly taking a video of a couple having sex at a party and then distributing it to others, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Jeffrey Creech, 29, of Fort Bragg faces charges of illegal possession of a peeping Tom photographic image and on count of misdemeanor obstruction of justice, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.