Imagine Being Pulled Off Death Row and Then Being Put Back on It

Monday Jun 5

In 1994, Marcus Robinson, who is black, was convicted of murder and sentenced to death for the 1991 killing of Erik Tornblom, a white teenager, in Cumberland County, North Carolina. He spent nearly 20 years on death row, but in 2012 his sentence was changed to life without a chance of parole.

Chicago, IL

