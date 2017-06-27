Fayetteville basketball coach pleads guilty to not paying employee taxes
Heath Curtis Vandevender, 48, of 932 Westland Ridge Road in Fayetteville, pleaded guilty to embezzlement of state property and was sentenced to 16 to 29 months in prison, suspended to 90 days in the Cumberland County jail and five years on probation. He also was ordered to pay a $45,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr '17
|Buh bye losers
|1
|Wilson shane Beddingfield (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC