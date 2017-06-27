Fayetteville basketball coach pleads guilty to not paying employee taxes

Heath Curtis Vandevender, 48, of 932 Westland Ridge Road in Fayetteville, pleaded guilty to embezzlement of state property and was sentenced to 16 to 29 months in prison, suspended to 90 days in the Cumberland County jail and five years on probation. He also was ordered to pay a $45,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

