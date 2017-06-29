Crime 26 mins ago 11:38 a.m.Lakeland Army specialist arrested on child porn charges

A Lakeland native serving as an Army specialist in North Carolina was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of child pornography, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. 31-year-old Nathan Scott Gray, stationed at Fort Bragg as a unit supply specialist with the 8th Military Information Support Group, was arrested on an outstanding Polk County warrant and booked into the Cumberland County Jail in Fayetteville, North Carolina, police said.

