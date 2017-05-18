Things get heated between Farrell, Smith-McCrossin
Liberal candidate Terry Farrell and Progressive Conservative candidate Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin traded barbs on several occasions with Smith-McCrossin accusing Farrell of interfering in a Federation of Agriculture meeting she was trying to organize back in January. The PC candidate said Farrell, as MLA, stopped the Department of Agriculture speakers from attending, while the MLA responded by saying she was trying to host a political event.
