Police: Fayetteville rape suspect knew victim

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department arrested and charged Jimmy Pete Skenteris with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense. Officials said Skenteris was arrested without incident and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $100,000 secured bond.

