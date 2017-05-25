Pine Forest High students charged after rocks thrown at people, vehicles

Walter Wayne Trogdon, 16, was charged with 15 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, while Arnold Jeffery Varnadoe, 18, was charged with 14 counts. Trogdon was arrested May 11 when a deputy making a speeding-related traffic stop noticed that Trogdon matched the description of someone who had allegedly thrown rocks at a pedestrian on Elliot Farm Road earlier that evening.

