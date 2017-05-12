Math error means resentencing for ex-...

Math error means resentencing for ex-Jerry Sandusky attorney

An attorney who helped represent former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky at his child sex abuse trial will be resentenced for embezzling $767,000 from his clients because a sentencing judge made a math error. The Superior Court ruled Thursday that the error resulted in a 5A1 2- to 18-year term for Karl Rominger - a year longer than Rominger should have received once all the terms were added together.

