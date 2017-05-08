Attorney: Man deserves new trial for 5-year-old's death

The attorney for a man convicted in the death of a 5-year-old North Carolina girl should get a new trial because his right to attorney-client privilege was violated shortly after his arrest. The Fayetteville Observer reports the N.C. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in the case of Mario Andrette McNeill, who was convicted in 2009of killing Shaniya Davis in Cumberland County.

