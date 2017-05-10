Army veteran accused in dog death fou...

Army veteran accused in dog death found dead in North Carolina

Monday May 8

An Army veteran accused of killing her dog in North Carolina was found dead early Sunday and police are investigating the death as a possible suicide. Marinna Rollins, 23, was out on bail for animal cruelty charges filed in Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in April.

