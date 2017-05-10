Army veteran accused in dog death found dead in North Carolina
An Army veteran accused of killing her dog in North Carolina was found dead early Sunday and police are investigating the death as a possible suicide. Marinna Rollins, 23, was out on bail for animal cruelty charges filed in Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in April.
