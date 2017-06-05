2-year-old boy pulled from Hope Mills pool dies, sheriff says
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the house before 8:30 a.m. Deputies and paramedics arrived at the house where they found the boy's father doing CPR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr '17
|Buh bye losers
|1
|Wilson shane Beddingfield (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC