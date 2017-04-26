Veteran Charged With Tying Her Service Dog To Tree, Shooting Him Dead

Veteran Marinna Rollins has been charged with cruelty to animals after allegedly tying a service dog to a tree and shooting him five times execution-style. The 23-year-old was charged Tuesday along with Jarren Heng , an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg, who reportedly filmed the event and took turns shooting the dog, The Fayetteville Observer reports.

