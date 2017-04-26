Veteran Charged With Tying Her Servic...

Veteran Charged With Tying Her Service Dog To Tree, Shooting Him Dead

The Daily Caller

Veteran Marinna Rollins has been charged with cruelty to animals after allegedly tying a service dog to a tree and shooting him five times execution-style. The 23-year-old was charged Tuesday along with Jarren Heng , an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg, who reportedly filmed the event and took turns shooting the dog, The Fayetteville Observer reports.

