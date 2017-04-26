Veteran Charged With Tying Her Service Dog To Tree, Shooting Him Dead
Veteran Marinna Rollins has been charged with cruelty to animals after allegedly tying a service dog to a tree and shooting him five times execution-style. The 23-year-old was charged Tuesday along with Jarren Heng , an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg, who reportedly filmed the event and took turns shooting the dog, The Fayetteville Observer reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC