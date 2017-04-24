Two charged with trying to cash forge...

Two charged with trying to cash forged check -

Monday

Two men have been arrested for trying to cash a forged check in the amount of $4,100, according to the police chief. Michael John Hathaway, 31, of Raeford; and Tory Lee Tenuta, 42, of Cumberland County, were arrested about 3 p.m. Friday for trying to cash the check at the Lumbee Guaranty Bank on East Fourth Avenue, Chief Ronnie Patterson said.

