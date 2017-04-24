Prosecutor: Couple laughed as they fa...

Prosecutor: Couple laughed as they fatally shot service dog

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Washington Times

A North Carolina prosecutor says an Army veteran and her boyfriend, who's also a soldier, can be heard laughing as they filmed themselves fatally shooting her service dog. The Fayetteville Observer reports 23-year-old Marinna Rollins and 25-year-old Jarren Heng are accused of tying the dog, Cam, to a tree and shooting it multiple times with a rifle.

