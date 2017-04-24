NC County's Fire Districts Facing Budget Shortfalls
April 28--The newly reactivated Public Safety Task Force will look into funding shortfalls faced by Cumberland County's fire districts as a result of the recent property revaluation. The task force, which met for the first time Wednesday, was reactivated by county commissioners in March to look at funding and staffing issues in rural fire departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ...
|Apr 27
|Buh bye losers
|1
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC