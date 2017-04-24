NC County's Fire Districts Facing Bud...

NC County's Fire Districts Facing Budget Shortfalls

April 28--The newly reactivated Public Safety Task Force will look into funding shortfalls faced by Cumberland County's fire districts as a result of the recent property revaluation. The task force, which met for the first time Wednesday, was reactivated by county commissioners in March to look at funding and staffing issues in rural fire departments.

