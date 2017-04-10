Lack of funds, materials slows Hurric...

Lack of funds, materials slows Hurricane Matthew repairs months after storm

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: WRAL.com

After the storm rolled through, about 600 roads were impacted, including everything from Interstate 40 to residential side streets. The state has spent millions of dollars on repairs, but they haven't finished the job, and a lack of materials and funds means dozens of roads still need attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumberland County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wilson shane Beddingfield Dec '16 Ashton ashton 1
News Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11) Oct '16 James wainscoat 6
Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Emma 2
News Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Violent Beasts 2
News Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15) May '15 tart lemon 1
News Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06) Jul '14 laker 150
Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14) Jul '14 Concerned 1
See all Cumberland County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumberland County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 280,220,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC