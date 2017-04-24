Kardashian West: Gunpoint heist 'meant to happen to me'

In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Promise" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Kardashian West tells Ellen DeGeneres on the April 27, 2017, episode of the comedian's chat show that she's "such a different person" after being held at gunpoint during a Paris jewelry heist last year.

