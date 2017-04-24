Husband mad prosecutors drop earlier kidnapping case after Spring Lake woman killed
Jennifer Foxx, 34, was shot to death outside her home in the Carolina Sands Mobile Home Park on March 21. Jeffrey Lynne McKinnon Jr. was arrested a few days later and charged with first-degree murder in the case. McKinnon, whom authorities have said was a former roommate of Foxx's, remains in the Cumberland County jail without bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC