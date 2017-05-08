Four charged, including an airman, in...

Four charged, including an airman, in Fayetteville for illegal liquor operation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Four suspects, including an active service member of the Air Force, have been charged with offenses discovered during a Fayetteville Police Department investigation of an illegal liquor operation at a home. During the probe, police officers and law enforcement agents with the Cumberland County Alcoholic Beverage Control located a fully operational bar in a home on the 1200 block of Bromley Drive in the Summerhill East subdivision with pool tables and a dance area, a news release said Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumberland County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Veteran tied dog to tree, shot it ... Apr 27 Buh bye losers 1
Wilson shane Beddingfield Dec '16 Ashton ashton 1
News Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11) Oct '16 James wainscoat 6
Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Emma 2
News Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Violent Beasts 2
News Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15) May '15 tart lemon 1
News Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06) Jul '14 laker 150
See all Cumberland County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumberland County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC