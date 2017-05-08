Four charged, including an airman, in Fayetteville for illegal liquor operation

Four suspects, including an active service member of the Air Force, have been charged with offenses discovered during a Fayetteville Police Department investigation of an illegal liquor operation at a home. During the probe, police officers and law enforcement agents with the Cumberland County Alcoholic Beverage Control located a fully operational bar in a home on the 1200 block of Bromley Drive in the Summerhill East subdivision with pool tables and a dance area, a news release said Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.