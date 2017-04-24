Flooding causes stress, anxiety for Matthew victims
Dolores Priest has lived on Lakewood Drive since 1965. She spent the past 24 hours on pins and needles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cumberland County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilson shane Beddingfield
|Dec '16
|Ashton ashton
|1
|Spring Lake Police Department Has A Plan To Reg... (Feb '11)
|Oct '16
|James wainscoat
|6
|Cumberland County Arrest Mugshots and Criminal ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Another Trump rally turns violent: Black protes... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Violent Beasts
|2
|Video of Fayetteville police shooting may play ... (May '15)
|May '15
|tart lemon
|1
|Man charged in two Cumberland County murders (Aug '06)
|Jul '14
|laker
|150
|Tammy Holland's story (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC