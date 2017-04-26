Ex-Soldier Laughed While Killing Her Service Dog as Boyfriend Recorded, Police Say
A former soldier and her boyfriend are facing felony charges after police say she tied her service dog to a tree and shot it several times in the head while her boyfriend videotaped the act. Marinna Rollins and Jared Heng were arrested by sheriff's deputies in Cumberland County, North Carolina.
